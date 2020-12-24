A message from M’boro’s resident Santa and his elf

Around this time of year many will know Willy and Di Paes and Santa and the elf. But they do much more than that. Picture: Supplied

Many know them as Santa and the Elf at this time of year.

Willy and Di Paes moved to the area in 1990 but made Maryborough their home in 2002 after a stint in Torbanlea, Howard and playing gypsy on a bus for two years.

Since then the couple have become community stalwarts.

An artist since he was five, Willy has a knack for being creative.

The modest man struggles to talk about is adventures, so he left it up to his right-hand woman, Di – or as she likes to call herself “the gofer”.

Di and Willy Paes preparing and sending care packs to our defence forces overseas at Christmas time. Picture: Alistair Brightman

“His dad was an artist and he went to art school when he was five and decided he wanted to follow his father’s footsteps,” she said.

Willy’s influence in the local art scene began after he auditioned for the role of Uncle Henry in an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz at the Brolga Theatre in about 2008.

“From there they realised Willy had artistic talent, and he made the costumes for the trees,” Di said.

“And from then on they made him a set painter for many local productions.”

Artist Willy Paes at work on a painting of St Pauls Cathedral in the foyer of The Story Bank in Maryborough. Picture: Alistair Brightman

When they settled in the area both worked with the Department of Disability Services Queensland as residential carers.

The town was just a place of work for them back then, but it slowly grew into a home.

Di said the first time Willy dressed up as Santa was for a local kindergarten.

“He had to put shoe cleaner in his beard to make it white because he wasn’t old enough,” she laughed.

Willy has also been Santa for Station Square for the last few years.

“He only did it part time for the first year but last year he was full on and this year it’s been a bit crazy,” Di added.

Around this time of year many will know Willy and Di Paes and Santa and the elf. But they do much more than that. Picture: Supplied

“A few kindys have asked him to be Santa, and for the RSL kids Christmas parties.”

This year Willy was also Santa at the Fraser Coast community carols and sent out a special message to the community.

“He’s not someone you can hide in the community,” Di said.

Di is always by his side, every step of the way. They’re inseparable. That’s why they call her the “gofer”.

“The gofer is the one who runs for everything, I’ve always tagged along beside him.”

Maryborough's favourite Christmas elves Willy and Di Paes love seeing the smiles on people as they spread their festival cheer. Picture: Boni Holmes

When asked what it was about the Fraser Coast that’s kept them here for so long, Di said: “It’s the people”.

“The environment, the history, the fact the beach is just down the road at Burrum Heads, Poona, Hervey Bay,” she added.

Willy and Di wished the Fraser Coast a wonderful Christmas.