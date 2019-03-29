Menu
DEEP DISCOVERY: Rob McKinnon, assistant manager of Scuba World, diving the ex-HMAS Tobruk. Seanna Cronin
FUNDS: $1 million set to bring international tourists to Bay

Carlie Walker
29th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
A MILLION dollar investment from the State Government will be used to draw in international tourists to dive the ex-HMAS Tobruk and take in the beauty of Hervey Bay and Bundaberg's natural attractions.

Martin Simons, general manger of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said the funding would help accelerate the benefits of the wreck.

"It's already an amazing dive site," he said.

While most other wrecks were warships, the Tobruk was a transport ship and offered a different diving experience, Mr Simons said.

He said the wreck was a major attraction that would bring high value tourists to this part of the world.

Mr Simons said down the track it was likely a package would be offered giving tourists the change to dive both the Tobruk and the ex-HMAS Brisbane, a former warship sunk off the coast of Mooloolaba.

He said the fact that the Tobruk had sunk on its side was not a cause for concern.

"It is what it is," Mr Simons said.

"Other boats have ended up on their sides."

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch announced the $1million investment after the sinking of the Tobruk between Hervey Bay and Bundaberg last year.

