A mother rockin' good time is on its way to Z-PAC

Joshuah Buckle | 12th May 2017 1:00 PM
Z-PAC's Country, Rock & Blues Club are ready to rock this Mother's Day. Ian Mumford, Kent Howlett, Greg Crane and Frederic Harrop from the Z-PAC Band.
Z-PAC THEATRE'S Country, Rock and Blues Club will be celebrating mums in style this Mother's Day with their second concert for the year on Sunday, May 14.

The Z-PAC Band will be playing old-time rock 'n' roll, blues and country music for attendees to dance to.

Event organiser Ken Sutton is hoping for a great crowd on the day.

"There is comfortable padded seating for 128 people in the air-conditioned theatre and we generally have about 70 people attend,” he said.

"Numbers have been steadily growing ever since the clubs inaugural concert held in March 2016.”

The doors open for the Mother's Day concert at 12noon with the event getting underway at 1pm and is expected to finish by 6pm.

There will be a raffle and attendees will be able to purchase hot finger food, ice creams, chips, tea and coffee from the kitchen or have a drink from the theatre's well equipped bar.

Entry to the concert is $2 for Z-PAC members and $5 for non-members with children under 15 free.

The Z-PAC Country, Rock & Blues club runs five concerts a year with all monies raised going towards maintenance and improvements to the theatre as well as expenses involve with future productions.

For more information on concert dates, head to the Z-PAC Theatre website at www.zpactheatre.com or call 4124 1271.

A mother rockin' good time is on its way to Z-PAC

