Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 28-year-old man was killed in a late night crash on the Sunshine Coast.
A 28-year-old man was killed in a late night crash on the Sunshine Coast.
News

Driver killed in terrifying Bruce Highway crash

by Nic Darveniza
20th May 2019 5:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A motorist has died on the Bruce Highway after their vehicle fell between 20 and 30 metres down an embankment last night.

Emergency services were called to Rosemount, near Nambour on the Sunshine Coast, when another motorist reported seeing the car veer off the highway at 10:42pm.

The crash was 2km south of the Nambour Bli Bli turn off.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle who was pronounced deceased at the scene is believed to be a 28-year-old man from Lawnton.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and a QAS spokeswoman confirmed the sole occupant was pronounced dead on-scene.

The driver, believed to be a 28-year-old man from Lawnton, was the fifth fatality on Queensland's roads on Sunday and the 75th of the year.

Two drivers were killed shortly after midnight in a seven-car pileup in inner-north Brisbane.

A motorcyclist was killed on Mount Nebo at 9:30am and a 37-year-old was killed in a single vehicle accident near Chinchilla at 10:00am.

Multiple police cars, ambulances and fire crews attended the scene in Rosemount.

The Forensic Crash Unit has been called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are searching for the deceased's next-of-kin.

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash nambour rosemount sunshine coast

Top Stories

    ELECTION: Hinkler candidate thanks supporters after loss

    premium_icon ELECTION: Hinkler candidate thanks supporters after loss

    News Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe has thanked his team for their support after failing to win office on Saturday.

    Son tells Wide Bay candidate he's still hero, win or lose

    premium_icon Son tells Wide Bay candidate he's still hero, win or lose

    News The Labor candidate for Wide Bay had a simple response.

    RETIREE REVOLT: Region's role in returning Coalition

    premium_icon RETIREE REVOLT: Region's role in returning Coalition

    News It was people like the Harrises who helped make it happen.

    Hinkler win is 'a win for common sense': Pitt

    premium_icon Hinkler win is 'a win for common sense': Pitt

    News Mr Pitt has received a significant swing in this election