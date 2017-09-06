29°
News

A mystery Queenslander is now $30 million richer

Matthew McInerney
by

A MYSTERY Queenslander won Oz Lotto's entire $30 million jackpot but may not know they are now a multi-millionaire.

The entry was the only division one-winning entry in Oz Lotto draw 1229 on Tuesday, September 5, but the entry was unregistered.

Wife didn't believe husband when he said they'd won $1.6 million

Golden Casket has urged all Queenslanders to check their tickets.

"It's hard to believe, but someone out there woke up this morning a multi-millionaire - but they may not know it yet!" Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said.　

"We can't wait to confirm this whopping prize with our mystery winner!　 Just imagine how $30 million could change your life and the lives of your nearest and dearest.　

"There are 30 million reasons why all Queensland players who had an entry in last night's draw should check their ticket this morning.　

"If you discover you're holding the division one winning Oz Lotto entry, hold on tight to that ticket and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process."

The winning numbers were 16, 45, 4, 35, 8, 28 and 27. The supplementary numbers were 22 and 34.　

Topics:  editors picks golden casket lotto

Fraser Coast Chronicle
ROLLING COVERAGE: Today's Fraser Coast council meeting

ROLLING COVERAGE: Today's Fraser Coast council meeting

Live coverage of today's Fraser Coast council meeting.

Mayor denies claims he hired a private investigator

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor - Chris Loft.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft has strongly denied the claims.

OPINION: We are desperate for new industry

HEARD: Protesters made their stance heard on the weekend.

They have their answers. But they don't want them.

Kids learn first aid in program

ACHIEVERS: Maryborough Special School students completed a six-week basic first aid course with the Maryborough Ambulance committee and received their certificates from the committee peer trainer Andrea Stevenson who tutored the students.

Ambo training rewards

Local Partners