A new carwash is in the pipeline

HERVEY Bay could be home to another carwash as early as next year.

A development application to remove parking spaces and build a carwash at Stockland Hervey Bay is open to public comment until December 4. The proposed plan will mean the loss of just 16 car spaces next to Spotlight and Hog's Breath Cafe, with an exit-only lane added to the roundabout to funnel cars out of the new structure.

The Concierge Car Wash's undercover structure will include areas for vacuuming, washing, drying and waiting.

Stockland Hervey Bay centre manager Paul Davis said the plan was driven by strong customer interest in an on-site car wash.

"This proposed car wash service will offer customers a chance to leave their car for washing while they shop at Stockland Hervey Bay offering a new convenience based service that has not been available previously," Mr Davis said.

"With over 1600 car parking spaces available at Stockland Hervey Bay, customers will not notice any changes to parking availability when they shop."

Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman said he could not see any concerns with the plan.

"They wouldn't be building it if there wasn't a need for it," Cr Chapman said.

"The more (carwashes) we have, the more competitive it will be."

Mr Davis said he looked forward to working with local stakeholders, as the centre works towards the next stage of its expansion.