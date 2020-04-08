Menu
Tori Spelling is offering fans the chance of a virtual meet-and-greet - for a fee.
Celebrity

‘A new low’: Star slammed over offer

by Nicki Gostin
8th Apr 2020 12:19 PM

Tori Spelling isn't letting a lil' old pandemic stop her from making some money.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star touted a virtual meet-and-greet for 20 lucky fans this Thursday. The catch? Each participant has to pony up US$95 (A$153) for the chance to chat with Spelling.

Not surprisingly, Spelling's venture caused an almost immediate backlash on social media with followers decrying the hefty price tag during a time when so many people are struggling economically during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

One annoyed follower wrote: "Of course it's $95 because during a Pandemic we all have that to spare what a bummer …"

Another commented: "People are doing free concerts and you are charging? How about you do a lottery and do random pics for the winners!!! Please!"

While another archly noted: "Damn people are dying, and you still think how to gain money from us…what you were and what you became …"

The reality star - whose father was TV mogul Aaron Spelling - and husband Dean McDermott have been plagued by financial issues for years.

She has been sued twice by American Express for failing to pay back balances of US$38,000 (A$61,000) and US$88,000 (A$142,000). In 2017, the couple was sued by City National Bank for failing to make monthly payments on a loan.

The couple, who have starred in a series of reality shows, have five children. Liam, 13, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3.

In her sixth book, Spelling It Like It Is, the 46-year-old star confessed to having financial woes due to the cancellation of her reality series and terrible real estate decisions.

"As my real estate obsession persists, it's starting to look more compulsive," Spelling writes in the book. "Moving is expensive," she notes, "and I've put us in a precarious financial situation."

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

