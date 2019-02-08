A perfect time to adopt a companion

Noni walks fine on a lead, sits well and loves attention.

MEET your new best friend at the adoption event and open day at the Maryborough and District Animal Refuge this weekend.

Join the refuge staff as they celebrate National Adoption Day.

They will take you on a tour of their boarding facilities and introduce you to their new arrivals and current guests.

There will be a lucky gate prize, free sausage sizzle, jumping castle and all hydrobaths will cost $5.

There will also be reduced adoption fees for the day.

All animals are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, registered (except cats) and up-to-date with flea and worm treatment.

The refuge is always looking for donations of food, finances and/or sponsorship.

Come down to the refuge and meet four-month-old staffy cross dogue de bordeaux Macey.

Macey is a cuddle bug who just wants attention, she is friendly towards other dogs and would enjoy the company of a doggy companion.

She will require an owner who is willing to train her. She is willing to learn but refuge staff do not believe she has had any previous training or boundaries.

Refuge staff believe she may potentially grow to be large dog.

Two-year-old Noni, a staffy mix, is a fairly high energy girl.

If she can get away with mouthing you with excitement, she will try.

Noni is absolutely lovely with some of the boys and pups at the refuge, but not so friendly with the girls. She has not been tested with cats.

Noni is a water baby (except in a hydrobath) and would thrive on a beach or in a home with a dam.

Noni walks fine on a lead, sits well, loves attention but isn't a needy girl by any means.

Mike is a domestic short hair kitty only three-and-a-half months old.

Mike is a playful and sweet little kitten.

He enjoys spending his days being doted on by visitors and running amok with his kitten buddies.

If you are after a cute little sidekick, Mike may be the one for you.

Nefertiti is a domestic medium hair, only four-and-a-half-months-old and one of the prettiest little cats we currently have.

Nefertiti believes she is a princess and that she should be treated accordingly.

She enjoys a play and an occasional pat on her terms and gets along with the other refuge cats.

Nefertiti would be suited to a home without small children.

Six-year-old Cohan is a burmese cross.

Cohan is a sweet boy who enjoys the quiet, chilled out life.

He will happily chase a string and have a play with his human but feels he is too old to engage in play with the other refuge cats.

Although Cohan doesn't play with the other cats at the refuge, he is happy to be around them.

Cohan would love to go to a home where there are no dogs.

DO YOU NEED A FURRY FRIEND?

For details, visit 765 Kent Street (behind the cemetery), maryboroughand districtanimalrefuge.com or phone 41231712.