A positive future for playground

HAPPY DAYS: Maryborough State High School captains Declan Dwyer-Vary and Caitlyn Hanrahan jumping for joy with the news the 2020 Legacy Playground Project is to be built. Picture: Alistair Brightman

TO LEAVE a positive post-coronavirus legacy for future Maryborough State High School students was an important project for school captains Caitlyn Hanrahan and Declan Dwyer-Vary.

Caitlyn said, for the upcoming post-coronavirus days, students would have the 2020 Legacy Playground Project to help them to reconnect with each other.

The project will cost up to $90,000 and work will begin in June, expected to be ready for the first day of Term 3 in July.

The tech-free playground will have a handball court, large swing and climbing frame.

School principal Simon Done said there was a lot of work done by the school captains and the student council to carry out their vision for the project.

“The students come up with an idea and we work with them on how to plan and manage the project,” he said.