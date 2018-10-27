A real opportunity shop

ALL WELCOME: Bayside Transformations CEO Tina Davie and new op shop manager Sotik Sanderson preparing their new store for its official opening on Monday morning.

THEY say it takes a village to raise a child.

At Bayside Transformations, it takes a village to help heal childhood wounds.

The local drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre has a new arm to the service they provide the community.

Bringing new meaning to the colloquial term for an opportunity shop, the new store at 13 Bideford St, Torquay will sell second hand goods with profits directly invested into transforming lives in rehabilitation.

Bayside Transformations said the idea for the store had been in the works for eight years.

"We have always wanted to support the work done in Bayside Transformations with an op shop but we have been waiting for the right time, spot and managers,” Bayside Transformations CEO Tina Davie said.

"Thank you to everyone in the community who continues to support our organisation and the transformations of lives.”

Local style queen Sotik Sanderson will take over management of the shop with help from community volunteers.

"When I first heard about transformations and heard testimonies of people within the program and learnt about the amazing work they do I jumped at the chance to be more involved,” Ms Sanderson said.

The op shop will officially open at 9am on Monday and the team is looking for donations and volunteers.