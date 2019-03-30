A RESPECTED detective who investigated the deaths of three b

A RESPECTED detective who investigated the deaths of three brothers who ate poisoned scones in March, 1932, has been remembered by the Queensland Police Museum this week.

Detective Constable George Keefe received a Favourable Record for his work solving a break and enter case 89 years ago on March 27.

But it was the unsolved murder of three men at Foster's Camp about a mile from Granville that must have haunted him long after the inquest was closed.

The three brothers, William, James and Henry Bayley, sat down to eat bread at their camp on March 6, 1932.

But they discovered a dog had devoured their rations, which forced them to come up with an alternative meal.

According to the inquest into their deaths, this decision would prove fatal. James was the one who made the scones, never guessing that the flour he was using was laced with strychnine.

The unsuspecting men also shared some of their scones with the dog that had stolen their rations. The next day, the dog was found dead in a waterhole.

James and William died while trying to get to hospital and Henry died in hospital a few days later.

Three other men were also poisoned in the incident, but later recovered.

The men were questioned by Det Const Keefe but were unable to shed any light on the tragedy.

Despite extensive investigations, no evidence was ever found of poison being sold to any of the men that were at the Foster's Camp.

The Coroner found that there was clear evidence someone had put poison into the flour and those who died were not the intended victims.

"Who that person was, only the person who did it knew,” the inquest found.

"Unfortunately for the victims, their dog destroyed their rations, otherwise they probably would still be alive.”

Det Const Keefe started his career in Brisbane.

Another post from the Queensland Police Museum shows he was instrumental in pushing for the Queensland Police Cricket Club.

In November 1920, Det Const Keefe was a Plain Clothes Constable when he wrote to Police Commissioner Frederic Urquhart to form the club.

Permission was granted and the club played its first match against a team from the Light Street Tramway Depot.

The police team won convincingly by five wickets and 90 runs.

Ten years after the murders, on April 8, 1942, the Warwick Daily News confirmed the sudden death of Det Const Keefe, 49, who had by then risen to the position of Inspector.

He had been stationed in Mackay for about 16 months before his death.

The paper stated his service had been marked by his determination, "if tempered by a kindly personality”.

He was buried in Allora Cemetery.