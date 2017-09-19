A six cents for discounts

Unite fuel price on Unleaded E10 to drop. Jake Nagy fills up with E10 at the United Eli Waters petrol station.

IF YOU'RE like Jake Nagy who needs to refill his car a few times a week, a six cent price drop at the bowser is sure to get you pumping.

On Tuesday United Petroleum announced a price drop in E10 fuel prices across Queensland including their five sites on the Fraser Coast.

Mr Nagy said the six cent discount would make a big difference over the week.

"I drive every day for work so it'll definitely be a lot better now the prices have gone down,” he said.

Burrum Heads, Maryborough, Tiaro, Gladstone, Gunalda and Hervey Bay are taking part in the discount which saw prices sit around $1.19 per litre. CEO of United Petroleum, Gary Brinkworth, said the discount started this morning but the time frame was limited with more than 50 sites to be monitored.

"At this point we are obviously doing it to encourage consumers to engage in the product and to trial it and switch (and) we know it won't happen overnight,” Mr Brinkworth said.

"United is an independent company (and) we're investing significantly in Queensland and this is another demonstration of our commitment to the state and the Queensland community.”

RACQ spokeswoman, Renee Smith, said service stations should offer at least a four cent per litre difference between E10 and regular unleaded petrol.

However the average Queensland fuel station offered only a two cent per litre difference.

"Filling up the car is one of our biggest weekly costs outside of getting the groceries so we need a fair go at the pump right around Queensland,” she said.

Ms Smith said anyone with concerns as to whether or not their car can take E10 fuel can jump online, however most modern cars are able to.