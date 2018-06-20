A special deposit for Fraser Coast youth

HEADSPACE Hervey Bay received a $10,000 boost thanks to a donation from the Commonwealth Bank's Torquay branch.

The Government-funded facility provides mental health support for youth but has not had an increase in funding for 10 years.

Clinical lead Ricky Goostrey said the donation would go towards running costs and a bullying forum.

"The forum will be opened up to family and friends in the community," Mr Goostrey said.

"It's free of charge. There'll be guest speakers, we do trivia, games and we're looking at attendees being pampered because it gets quite deep when talking about depression, anxiety and bullying."

Mr Goostrey said 90 per cent of Headspace's funding was allocated to staff and service providers, leaving 10 per cent to cover incidentals.

He said the clinic sees between 150 and 160 youth a month so it was important to have funds to recruit service providers.

"Depending what our staffing resources are like, they might be able to see a clinician two to three times a month," he said.

"In extreme busy periods, it might be that we see them every three to four weeks.

"Our average stay is 4.4 visits which is generally what you want to aim for in the moderate to severe cases."

Commonwealth Bank Torquay branch manager Amy Smith said to celebrate 100 years of the bank's CommBank Foundation, she was allocated $10,000 to donate to a local organisation.

"It started in 1917 where they (Commonwealth Bank staff) used to put together care packages and send them to the troops who were fighting on the frontline (of World War 1)," she said.

"We know these grants have always gone to good causes, but to get the opportunity to choose a local charity - we were really excited."