A special letter to health care workers

HEART WARMING: The letter young Toby wrote for the health care workers at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services. Photo: Contributed

IN the current coronavirus crisis, a little generosity and kindness can go a long way.

Young Toby from Hervey Bay wrote a thankyou letter and drew this picture for healthcare workers to remind them of what a good job they’re doing.

Importantly, he wanted the Wide Bay Hospital Service and Health Service to know they could use his change for their hospital services.

“We’re also proud of our community for doing their bit to help us flatten the curve,” the Wide Bay Health Service said.

Toby’s generosity demonstrates that a little kindness can go a long way during tough times.