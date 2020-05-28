Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Homeless dwelling at former Noosa Tafe complex.
Homeless dwelling at former Noosa Tafe complex.
News

A TAFE to call home as homeless find refuge in school campus

Matt Collins
28th May 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE abandoned Noosa TAFE complex has become a sanctuary for the region's homeless.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton advised she was aware at least one woman was residing at the former TAFE campus and was checked on regularly.

"She has been offered accommodation," Ms Bolton said.

Once a thriving campus with over 700 students, the Noosa TAFE closed in 2014.

Noosa Council's Director of Corporate Services Michael Shave said negotiations were continuing with the State Government about the former Tafe site purchase.

"AS CAN be appreciated, discussions have been placed on hold as both council and the state government deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we hope talks can resume in coming months," he said.

Mr Shave said the State Government was maintaining the site and its buildings.

Despite damage to airconditioning units and some graffiti, the complex has been well maintained despite not being in use.

Ms Bolton said security patrolled the campus regularly.

She recalled the campus didn't look as good in the past.

"It was deeply saddening," she said.

"We had to have the doors boarded up."

"Vandals smashed all the windows," she said.

"Now it is in a far superior shape."

Ms Bolton said it did not make sense to replace the airconditioning units now.

"If we replace them now, they could be ripped out."

Community Newsletter SignUp
homeless noosa campus noosa tafe
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing fisherman's boat found capsized in Coast waters

        premium_icon Missing fisherman's boat found capsized in Coast waters

        Breaking The air and sea search continues for the missing Hervey Bay man

        Coast driver clocked at more than 40km/h over limit

        premium_icon Coast driver clocked at more than 40km/h over limit

        News Officers say people must remember the fatal five

        No jail time for mum after skate park taser attack

        premium_icon No jail time for mum after skate park taser attack

        News The defendant tried to attack a boy through a car window

        Fraser Coast’s generosity in clear view during tough year

        premium_icon Fraser Coast’s generosity in clear view during tough year

        News Residents dig deep for life-changing charity in tough times