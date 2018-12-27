A Ter-ruff-ic Christmas: donations assist furry firends

HELPING HAND: Fraser Coast Animal Rescue Inc's treasurer Diane Hoberg and president Di North with two of their new foster pups on top of four pallets of donated dog food.

HELPING HAND: Fraser Coast Animal Rescue Inc's treasurer Diane Hoberg and president Di North with two of their new foster pups on top of four pallets of donated dog food. Alistair Brightman

THE festive season puts extra financial pressure on everyone including the region's animal rescuers who need to find the funds to feed their furry friends.

Thankfully Fraser Coast Animal Rescue Inc has been gifted with four pallets of dog food to distribute around the local area.

A member of FCAR contacted the website Pet Rescue, which lists rescued animals from all around the country for adoption, about donating some food across the Christmas holidays.

President Di North said FCAR specialise in fostering and adopting mainly adult dogs and was thrilled to hear back that a four pallet delivery of dry dog food was on its way.

"This is just so generous and we are overwhelmed,” she said.

"It definately takes the pressure off rescues this time of year because we don't run in profit, we do it this for the love of the animals.”

Ms North said the rescue intended to share the donation with other organisations in the Fraser Coast.

"We work with the Pet Rescue Pantry - they have the black donation bins in Coles and Woolworths and help out all the local rescues and give a lot of food,” she said.

"So many people have helped to support us so we would like to help support them in kind.

"We would like to offer some to organisations like We Care 2 and Lifeline who are helping people struggling and might not be able to afford to feed their animals.

"It is all about spreading the love and giving back because most of the rescues do work together.”

Treasurer Diane Hoberg said FCAR is made up of 40 volunteers from fosterers, fund-raisers and administration staff.

"We have just got three seven-week-old puppies but we mainly focus on adult dogs,” she said.

"We currently have four dogs on trial with families and another dozen in care, the numbers fluctuate and we have to have carers available before we can take in surrendered dogs.”

For more information visit FCAR's Facebook page or call call 0447 175 511.