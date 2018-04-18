A thank you surprise for Anzac Day

CREATIVE: Making a hand poppy painting were (from left) Village Kids Granville assistant teacher Kerryn, Auroah, Kailey and teacher Sharee.

CREATIVE: Making a hand poppy painting were (from left) Village Kids Granville assistant teacher Kerryn, Auroah, Kailey and teacher Sharee. Boni Holmes

AUSTRALIAN soldiers fighting overseas are set to receive care packages from Granville kindergartners.

Village Kids Granville second in charge Julie-Ann Kirstenfeldt knows all too well how much care packages mean to those in the armed forces - her brother has been in the Royal Australian Air Force for 15 years.

"My mum, sister and I gather stuff up each time he goes over and we send him something," she said.

Village Kids Granville students and staff (from left) Zanntaye, Alexis, second in charge Julie-Anne Kirstenfeldt, assistant Sandra Johnson, Zoe-Lee and Holly helped put together 12 care packages with poppies to send to the troops serving overseas during Anzac Day. Boni Holmes

Julie-Ann said there were a few staff who had family and friends serving overseas and it was timely to get the children involved.

The Granville children packed toiletries, biscuits, lollies and a poppy flower in each parcel destined for overseas.

Painting a slouch hat as part of learning about Anzac Day were Village Kids Granville students Zoe-Lee and Zanntaye. Boni Holmes

The dozen packages were sent last week.

"The children from the nursery through to five years did a heap of drawings which were added to the care packs," Ms Kirstenfeldt said.

"On each drawing and painting we wrote 'thank you for your service and your help'.

"During the activity, which we started several weeks ago, we discussed Anzac Day.

"The children would say they are away protecting us."