The sector adding one job every hour

One new resources job has been created in Queensland every 57 minutes over the past 15 months

One new resources job has been created in Queensland every 57 minutes over the past 15 months

THE resources sector has created a new job every 57 minutes and nearly a third of all new positions in the state over the past 15 months, according to the latest ABS figures.

Total employment in the booming resources sector surged 21 per cent in that period and the industry has pointed to a glut of current vacancies and the return of a mothballed coal mine as evidence the jobs boom will continue.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said 11,588 resources jobs were created in the 15 months after the Palaszczuk Government won its second term in late 2017.

"That's the equivalent of a new job in the Queensland resources sector every 57 minutes," he said.

"Last year, the industry created a new job every hour in Queensland. We are doing even better. Across the Queensland economy, 40,000 jobs were created over the same 15-month period."

The jobs figures arrived as a report from the Federal Government's chief economist forecast strong market conditions for major Queensland commodities including metallurgical and thermal coal, LNG, bauxite, copper and zinc.

QRC CEO Ian Macfarlane and Resources Minister Matt Canavan expect coal to help deliver more jobs to struggling parts of Queensland.

"A strong and supported Queensland resources sector means a stronger Queensland," Mr Macfarlane said.

"Based on these projections, including growing demand from India and South-East Asia, means even more exports, even more royalty taxes and even more jobs for Queensland."

There are currently more than 1300 resources vacancies in the state with more on the horizon after Japanese company Sojitz this week finalised its purchase of the mothballed BHP Mitsubishi Gregory Crinum coal mine.

The mine, northwest of Emerald, has been in care since 2016 but Sojitz has earmarked production to restart in the first half of this year after it's $100 million acquisition.

Mr Macfarlane said the improved outlook for key commodities in Queensland would only result in more jobs and tax dollars if there was stable and predictable policy and royalty tax rates in the state.

"The reality is that Queensland is a leading supplier of coal, LNG, bauxite, copper and zinc, but we are not alone," he said.

"Haphazard or anti-investment policy will only allow our competitors to improve their market share, attract new investment, create new jobs and return more taxes to their own governments."