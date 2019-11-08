Bosnich: A-League round a time to remember

REMEMBRANCE Day is such an important date on the Australia calendar, a day where we pay our respects to those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Without the sacrifice that these brave men and women and their families have made we wouldn't be where we are as a country today.

This weekend the Hyundai A-League and the football community will pay our respects with Remembrance Round.

At every match this weekend, players, fans and officials will pause for a minute's silence.

As an athlete it's a sacred and emotional moment, but it is also poignant reminder of the privileged position that we and the players are in this weekend.

No matter how tough the games get it's nothing compared to what our male and female soldiers have endured.

There is no doubt every player this weekend will be touched by the sentiment of Remembrance Round and will draw inspiration from those that have gone before us.

The Battle of the West will be an intriguing one this weekend with Western United going head-to-head with the Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday night.

Heading into the season there were several questions marks over both sides, but after four rounds they've answered those questions emphatically and deserve their positions on the ladder.

Markus Babbel has done a tremendous job with the Wanderers squad, their win over Sydney FC in Round 3 showed that they're a team to be reckoned with this year.

The same can be said for Mark Rudan and the job he's done with the competition's newest franchise, Western United.

Western United will be absolutely buzzing after last week's incredible win over Melbourne Victory last weekend.

Before last weekend Melbourne Victory had never lost a game after leading 2-0, but Western United put an end to that record with a stirring 3-2 victory.

Wins like that can be club defining, but they can only have that impact if they are backed up, and that's the challenge for Western United this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers Head Coach Markus Babbel has had a good start.

The addition of Western United this season has seen a bye introduced into the competition and it's been fascinating to see how teams have handled the week off.

Over the opening month of the competition we've seen sides coming off the bye start off slow and in some cases take a half of football to warm up. But for me the bye last weekend could not have come at a better time for Adelaide United.

Adelaide looked drained post their FFA Cup triumph and a week off should have freshened them up nicely.

That's not good news for Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar side who are still chasing their first win of the season.

The Roar have played some really positive football this year and will feel unlucky to have missed out on the three points against the Wanderers last weekend.

They would have done had it not been for the enormous efforts of Wanderers keeper Daniel Lopar.

If the Roar are to register their first win they'll need to overcome a recent form slump against their opponents, the Roar have lost their last three games against Adelaide United, but I think the Roar have it in them to get the win this weekend.

Whether you're at a game this weekend or watching at home on television, please take the moment to pause and pay your respects to our fallen soldiers and army personnel and give thanks to them and their families for the sacrifice.

