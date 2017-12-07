Menu
A timely reminder to cherish Fraser Island

4WDriving on the beach at Fraser Island.
4WDriving on the beach at Fraser Island. Contributed
Jordan Philp
by

THURSDAY December 7 marks 25 years since Fraser Island was World-Heritage listed.

We talk to environmentalist Dr John Sinclair about his fight over two decades to preserve Fraser Island.

If it wasn't for people like Dr Sinclair and the passion they possessed for conservation, the island wouldn't be in such pristine condition that it is in.

If you have visited Fraser Island you would know there's nowhere else in the world quite like it.

 

Visitors pose for a photo at Fraser Island's Lake McKenzie.
Visitors pose for a photo at Fraser Island's Lake McKenzie. Mark Seabury

After travelling across all of the territories and states in Australia and 40 countries across America, Europe and Asia, I am yet to find a place which can match the serenity and beauty of K'gari.

Since moving to Hervey Bay a few years ago, I have visited Fraser Island a handful of times and I have learnt there is always something new to discover.

We all owe Dr Sinclair, and the other conservationists like him, a massive "thank you" for having the foresight and the persistence to keep as much of this natural wonder intact as possible.

Today's 25th anniversary serves as a timely reminder before the Christmas holidays that we all need to do our part when visiting Fraser Island to only take photos and only leave footprints.

This will help ensure future generations can experience this true paradise on Earth.

