Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Queensland due to the floods, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more. Credit: ABC Darwin
A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Queensland due to the floods, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more. Credit: ABC Darwin
News

Beer trucks stranded en route to Darwin

6th Feb 2019 8:25 AM

Darwinites are facing the crisis of a lifetime - a beer shortage.

A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Longreach, in Central West Queensland, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more.

"They'll be all thirsty up there," Truckie Michael Patch told the ABC.

The NT News, as you can see, is rightfully freaking out:

The newspaper reported that about 25 trucks are delayed in the Queensland town due to flooding.

But there is good news. A spokesman for Carlton & United Breweries confirmed their beers were still able to travel up the Northern Territory capital, so Darwinites won't have to wait out for much longer.

They better hurry.

darwin editors picks floods frothies truck

Top Stories

    SUBBIES STUNG: Company collapse leaves locals in lurch

    premium_icon SUBBIES STUNG: Company collapse leaves locals in lurch

    News Dozens of subcontractors are out of pocket after the construction company tasked with two major Maryborough projects went bust

    Ozautoelectrics lights the way for men's mental health

    premium_icon Ozautoelectrics lights the way for men's mental health

    Whats On For one day only you can get your car globe fixed for a gold coin

    50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    premium_icon 50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    Business More could collapse this year if urgent action isn’t taken

    Subbies lured into $80m bogus deals

    premium_icon Subbies lured into $80m bogus deals

    Business Tradies demand action as no-one faces charges over collapses