Fraser Island Royal Visit - Queen's Commonwealth Canopy dedication.
Fraser Island Royal Visit - Queen's Commonwealth Canopy dedication. Alistair Brightman
A turning point for our region

23rd Oct 2018 9:16 AM
TODAY millions more people across the world now know of our beautiful corner of Australia.

The high-profile news coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's arrival in Hervey Bay and their day spent exploring Fraser Island was a tourism campaign money could not buy.

The stunning stretches of Fraser Island's coastline and calm clear waters of Hervey Bay were beamed around the globe and there's no doubt in my mind we will reap the benefits of yesterday's royal visit for years to come.

Every person I spoke to who had the opportunity to talk with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remarked what extraordinary people they were by being, well, ordinary.

This is why the world has fallen in love with this couple. We're not witnessing stuffy royals abiding by strict protocols. We're seeing real human beings who are using their influence, power and royalty to bring about real, long lasting change in the world.

The images of Harry and and Meghan taking the time to talk to locals and Butchulla elders will remain a firm part of this region's history. And, as the front page suggests, I believe we will look back on this week as a historic turning point for tourism on the Fraser Coast.

