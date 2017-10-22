25°
News

A walk to cure diabetes

Allison Timmins and daughter Allira, 9.
Allison Timmins and daughter Allira, 9. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

BEFORE Allison Timmins' daughter, Allira, 9, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes she didn't realise the impact it had on a person's life.

"It's ruled a lot by carbohydrates and blood sugar levels," she said.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"We're constantly monitoring and waking up at 2am to check on her.

"We're both being educated and we're both learning."

Allison and Allira joined about 50 people at the JDRF One Walk Hervey Bay at Scarness park on Sunday which fundraised for diabetes research.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

Topics:  diabetes fccommunity fchealth fraser coast hervey bay jdrf one walk

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man dies at Oakhurst after being struck by car

Man dies at Oakhurst after being struck by car

The crash happened on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd at Oakhurst.

Man taken to hospital with cut to his head

DISTURBANCE: Police were called to the Pialba address about 9.30am.

Two men were believed to be involved.

Will this sunny Sunday weather last?

Urangun Boat Harbour

Showers still expected throughout the week.

Two years clean: 'I was really stuck and frustrated'

TRANSFORMED: Bayside Transformations graduate Leena Whelan struggled with addiction for more than 20 years.

Leena Whelan struggled with addiction for more than 20 years.

Local Partners