A walk to cure diabetes

BEFORE Allison Timmins' daughter, Allira, 9, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes she didn't realise the impact it had on a person's life.

"It's ruled a lot by carbohydrates and blood sugar levels," she said.

"We're constantly monitoring and waking up at 2am to check on her.

"We're both being educated and we're both learning."

Allison and Allira joined about 50 people at the JDRF One Walk Hervey Bay at Scarness park on Sunday which fundraised for diabetes research.