Woman charged over alleged historical sexual offences

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Apr 2019 12:04 PM
A WOMAN has been charged in relation to alleged child sexual offences in Alice Springs in the 1970s and 1980s.

On April 12, Child Abuse Taskforce Alice Springs detectives arrested a 61-year-old woman for alleged historic sexual offences.

Police say they will allege the woman sexually assaulted a child on two occasions between 1973 and 1974 in Alice Springs.

It is also alleged the woman indecently assaulted another child in 1983 in Alice Springs.

The woman was arrested from a Central Australian outstation and transported to Alice Springs where she was charged with indecent dealing with child under 16 and attempting to commit an infamous crime. Attempting to commit an infamous crime is a charge from the 1970s.

The woman will appear before the Alice Springs Local Court on May 22.

