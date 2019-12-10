A WOMAN OF FIRSTS: Vale Daphne Wilschefski

VALE DAPHNE: We say goodbye to Mundubbera-born Daphne Wilschefski, a woman of firsts. Picture: Contributed.

DAPHNE Wilschefski’s life was all about firsts.

She was in many ways, a woman ahead of her times, observing tradition but embracing and adapting to change.

The thirst for change started when Mrs Wilschefski became the first woman teller at the Queensland National Bank in Mundubbera more than 70 years ago.

She stood out from the rest after achieving the highest score for the scholarship examination at the Mundubbera State School in 1938.

She had the drive and passion to do more for her community, and was elected to the Mundubbera Shire Council in 1973 — the first woman to be elected.

Her daughter Betty Robertson admired her mother’s tenacity, and said she was always working for the betterment of the community.

“She was just passionate about everything she did,” Mrs Robertson said.

“It was all those firsts that just made her stand out among the rest.”

Mrs Wilschefski held her position on the council until she retired in 1985, before heading to Hervey Bay with her husband Bob in 1991.

“When she moved there she said she wouldn’t join anything, but then the next minute she’s president of the Red Cross, working here and working there,” Mrs Robertson said.

“That’s the type of person she was.”

Mrs Wilschefski couldn’t stay away from the action, and becamethe first female president of the Hervey Bay Mixed Probus Club.

She then held positions in the Order of the Eastern Star and the Binjour Bowls Club, among others.

Following an injury in 2014, Mrs Wilschefski returned to Mundubbera and was a resident at the Coonambula Lodge for five years.

She passed away on October 18, at the age of 93.

Mrs Robertson will always remember her mum as someone who had a life well lived.

“Daphne was independent, thoughtful, practical, generous, and much more,” she said.

“May she rest in peace.”