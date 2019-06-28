Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local photographer Tracy Olive has had an up close encounter with ex-HMAS Tobruk.
Local photographer Tracy Olive has had an up close encounter with ex-HMAS Tobruk. Tracy Olive
Destinations

A YEAR ON: Tobruk dive site advertised to key Asian markets

28th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO State Ministers have recognising the anniversary of the re-scuttling of former HMAS Tobruk, considering it to be a success for tourism in the region.

Tomorrow will mark the one-year milestone since it was re-scuttled, although was not ready for diving until February.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said advertising campaigns for Tobruk have featured at dive expos in Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

It is scheduled to be advertised in the US and in Sydney later this year.

"As part of our commitment to the Wide Bay region and this fantastic tourism experience, the Palaszczuk Government has invested $1 million to promote this site and Qld's dive and nature-based experiences," Ms Jones said.

In just over a month, the campaign has reached more than 2.5m travellers in elevating the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast region as one of the best places to experience nature."

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said there have been 400 people that have dived to see the wreck since it was declared safe.

"The positive feedback from divers has been wonderful, including reports about an abundance of marine wildlife living on the wreck such as many species of fish, turtles, eagle rays, feather stars, sponges, and lace corals. In fact, there are now resident turtles that have made the wreck their home, including one hawksbill turtle who has been nicknamed Harry, two green turtles named Crush and Buttons, and one very large loggerhead named Larry."

bundytourism tobruk
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Man tells police to 'get f---ed' flees on push scooter

    premium_icon Man tells police to 'get f---ed' flees on push scooter

    Crime A man who thought it was funny to run from police on his push scooter has been fined

    ONE YEAR ON: Tobruk a haven for marine life

    premium_icon ONE YEAR ON: Tobruk a haven for marine life

    News The wreck is expected to generate more than $1million

    FESTIVAL READY: Poppins has lost none of her magic

    premium_icon FESTIVAL READY: Poppins has lost none of her magic

    News So what makes Mary so popular all these years later?

    Former mayor's court date pushed back

    premium_icon Former mayor's court date pushed back

    Crime Ex-Fraser Coast mayor is set to face the District Court in October