A YEAR ON: Tobruk dive site advertised to key Asian markets

Local photographer Tracy Olive has had an up close encounter with ex-HMAS Tobruk. Tracy Olive

TWO State Ministers have recognising the anniversary of the re-scuttling of former HMAS Tobruk, considering it to be a success for tourism in the region.

Tomorrow will mark the one-year milestone since it was re-scuttled, although was not ready for diving until February.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said advertising campaigns for Tobruk have featured at dive expos in Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

It is scheduled to be advertised in the US and in Sydney later this year.

"As part of our commitment to the Wide Bay region and this fantastic tourism experience, the Palaszczuk Government has invested $1 million to promote this site and Qld's dive and nature-based experiences," Ms Jones said.

In just over a month, the campaign has reached more than 2.5m travellers in elevating the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast region as one of the best places to experience nature."

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said there have been 400 people that have dived to see the wreck since it was declared safe.

"The positive feedback from divers has been wonderful, including reports about an abundance of marine wildlife living on the wreck such as many species of fish, turtles, eagle rays, feather stars, sponges, and lace corals. In fact, there are now resident turtles that have made the wreck their home, including one hawksbill turtle who has been nicknamed Harry, two green turtles named Crush and Buttons, and one very large loggerhead named Larry."