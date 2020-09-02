Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College go head-to-head in the Aaron Payne Cup semi-finals today. Photo: Callum Dick
Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College go head-to-head in the Aaron Payne Cup semi-finals today. Photo: Callum Dick
Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: How to watch Ignatius Park v TCC

callum dick
2nd Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Now, after five weeks of intense schoolboys footy, only four teams remain.

Two sides, Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College, go head-to-head in Mackay today for a place in the grand final.

The game will be streamed live, right here.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off at 10am.

AARON PAYNE CUP SEMI-FINALS -

(10am) - Ignatius Park College v The Cathedral College in Mackay

11.30am) - St Patrick's College v Kirwan State High School in Townsville

aaron payne cup aaron payne cup livestreaming ignatius park college livestream livestreaming the cathedral college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where there’s smoke ... Fire leads cops to marijuana crop

        Premium Content Where there’s smoke ... Fire leads cops to marijuana crop

        Crime More than 450 plants were found at the Fraser Coast property

        'No integrity': Tiaro bypass war turns ugly

        Premium Content 'No integrity': Tiaro bypass war turns ugly

        Politics Wide Bay MP says he ‘won’t back down’

        Dinner and a show: New restaurant promises unique experience

        Premium Content Dinner and a show: New restaurant promises unique experience

        News “When you are coming here, you are coming here not just for the food but for the...