Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour reach the stricken vessel on Wednesay morning.
Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour reach the stricken vessel on Wednesay morning.
News

ABANDON SHIP! Yacht sinks off Coffs Coast

TIM JARRETT
17th Mar 2021 5:00 PM | Updated: 18th Mar 2021 4:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Seafarers are being warned to look out for hazards after a yacht had to be abandoned off the coast of Coffs Harbour on Wednesday morning.

Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour has been broadcasting warnings of a potential navigational hazard after it rescued a crew of six from a 47 foot yacht which had lost its steering and was taking on water in the early hours of Wednesday.

A crew from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour was tasked at 1.45am when the yacht's skipper called for urgent help 20 nautical miles south of Coffs Harbour and east of Nambucca.

The yacht's rudder had jammed to the port side, making a tow virtually impossible.

Marine Rescue said via its Facebook page the return journey to Coffs Harbour would have taken 12 hours.

Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour is now broadcasting warnings to alert other boaters in the area to the potential navigational hazard posed by the sinking boat.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coffs harbour yacht club marine rescue coffs harbour yachts
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New restaurant to replace popular Golden Chicken eatery

        Premium Content New restaurant to replace popular Golden Chicken eatery

        News Sitting vacant for about three years, the restaurant on the corner of Queens and Torquay Road in Scarness has been given a second chance at serving delicious chicken...

        SPECIAL REPORT: A day in Hervey Bay traffic court

        Premium Content SPECIAL REPORT: A day in Hervey Bay traffic court

        Crime Find out how many offenders pass through Hervey Bay court on a Wednesday.

        NAMED: M’boro man strangles, then stalks ex-fiance

        Premium Content NAMED: M’boro man strangles, then stalks ex-fiance

        News The man grabbed her around the throat and threw her on the bed

        Confusion as Qld gives out wrong vax advice

        Premium Content Confusion as Qld gives out wrong vax advice

        Health Wrong advice given over AstraZeneca vaccine before backflip