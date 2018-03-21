Abbie is making her mark as a Commonwealth Games volunteer

HERVEY Bay's Abbie Wilkins is one of about 15,000 people from around the world to be accepted as a volunteer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next month.

A people person, MrsWilkins says she will relish the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I feel like this is a wonderful opportunity that may never present itself again," MrsWilkins said.

"I received an email stating that I had been successful in the interview process and received an offer to accept my role ... I was so excited."

About 40,000 other people had applied to secure the dream spot and MrsWilkins said it was the unwavering support of her family that helped her succeed in the selection process.

"I have two young daughters and my husband works full-time shift work so trying to organise both myself and how everything will run at home has been challenging.

"I am so lucky to have a supportive family who have stepped up to help and I will be forever grateful."

Being based at the Athletes Village with the Press Operations Team, MrsWilkins said she was looking forward to soaking up everything the games have to offer.

"I am most looking forward to meeting new and interesting people, both volunteers and participants in the games. Seeing athletes compete at something that is such a huge part of their life is going to be really special," she said.

"For two weeks, I will be a part of a team of Games Shapers that will be assisting the media who come to the village for interviews with athletes, conferences and other various reasons."

Another highlight, she said, was that GC2018 will be the first to have equal medals for both men and women and will also hold the largest integrated games with more para-sport than any other in history

"One of the reasons I am most proud to be a part of these games is how inclusive they are.

"The local Yugambah people have also played a massive part in the games and teaching Aboriginal culture to our overseas visitors."

The games will run from April 4 to 15.