ABC asks to join whistleblower legal case

by Rebecca Gredley
27th Jun 2019 12:43 PM

THE ABC has sought involvement in the case of whistleblower David McBride, who has been charged over leaking documents to the broadcaster.

David William McBride, 55, was committed to stand trial in May on a charge of theft of commonwealth property, three counts of breaching the Defence Act and the unauthorised disclosure of information.

At a directions hearing in the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday, a lawyer for the commonwealth said the ABC had written to all parties proposing to vary orders in the case, as it related to ongoing police raids at the broadcaster's Sydney headquarters.

The case was adjourned until July 11.

