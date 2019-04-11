Menu
News

ABC staff threatened, told to hide IDs

by Thomas Chamberlin
11th Apr 2019 2:14 PM
STAFF at ABC Brisbane have been threatened by a man in a video sent to them overnight.

An email sent by management this morning told staff to avoid being followed or easily identified as an ABC staff member and to put identification away.

"Overnight we received a threatening video from a person who has taken exception to some of the ABC's content," the email said.

"In the video he makes threats against ABC Brisbane staff, but does not identify anyone individually."

Staff at ABC Brisbane’s headquarters in South Bank were reportedly threatened in a video sent to the station overnight. Picture: Rob Maccoll

The email said the threat had been reported to police as well as a picture of the man seen in the video.

"As always if you see anyone acting suspiciously around the building please let security know immediately or advise your manager," it said.

"Serious threats should always be phoned through to police on triple-0."

