Abducted, tortured: Impact of teen trauma detailed in court

A MAN who was abducted and tortured when he was a teenager was in the throes of a mental breakdown when he crashed his car while under the influence of alcohol.

Shannon Michael Gill pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of drink-driving when he appeared on Monday.

The court heard Caboolture police attended the crash on the Bruce Highway on July 9.

Gill had consumed two cans of cider when he had started driving after leaving Maryborough, the court heard.

He was treated in hospital and a blood sample was taken, which showed an alcohol reading of .08.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said his client was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and had been diagnosed as bipolar.

He said his client had been abducted and tortured for a number of days when he was 18.

Gill had just been placed on medication prior to the crash and was experiencing a mental breakdown when it happened, Mr Harris said.

Gill hadn't consumed alcohol since the crash, the court was told.

He had since opened his own landscaping business and feared a lengthy period off the road would cripple his fledgling endeavour.

Acting magistrate John Milburn said there had been a car crash involved in the offending and that meant some degree of danger to the public and Gill himself.

Gill was fined $500 and he was disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

