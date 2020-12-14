Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Abducted, tortured: Impact of teen trauma detailed in court

Carlie Walker
14th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was abducted and tortured when he was a teenager was in the throes of a mental breakdown when he crashed his car while under the influence of alcohol.

Shannon Michael Gill pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of drink-driving when he appeared on Monday.

The court heard Caboolture police attended the crash on the Bruce Highway on July 9.

Gill had consumed two cans of cider when he had started driving after leaving Maryborough, the court heard.

He was treated in hospital and a blood sample was taken, which showed an alcohol reading of .08.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said his client was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and had been diagnosed as bipolar.

He said his client had been abducted and tortured for a number of days when he was 18.

Gill had just been placed on medication prior to the crash and was experiencing a mental breakdown when it happened, Mr Harris said.

Gill hadn't consumed alcohol since the crash, the court was told.

He had since opened his own landscaping business and feared a lengthy period off the road would cripple his fledgling endeavour.

Acting magistrate John Milburn said there had been a car crash involved in the offending and that meant some degree of danger to the public and Gill himself.

Gill was fined $500 and he was disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

* Do you need help? Call Lifeline on 13 11 14

More Stories

Show More
drink-driving fccourt fccrime maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient rushed to Bay hospital after snakebite

        Premium Content Patient rushed to Bay hospital after snakebite

        News The person was bitten on the foot

        • 14th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
        Gelblaster passed off as handgun in frightening M’boro crime

        Premium Content Gelblaster passed off as handgun in frightening M’boro crime

        Crime The ‘realistic’ toy was used as a weapon

        • 14th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
        Storms forecast as huge tides, rain, winds smash southeast

        Premium Content Storms forecast as huge tides, rain, winds smash southeast

        Weather BOM forecasts thunderstorms to hit this afternoon

        Flooding closes roads as heavy rain continues across region

        Flooding closes roads as heavy rain continues across region

        News Two roads have been closed to traffic