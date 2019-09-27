Festival shock: Elders say council used wrong indigenous name

ABORIGINAL elders are up in arms after the incorrect type of turtle was used to represent the Milbi Festival.

The Bundaberg Regional Council incorrectly claimed Milbi was the Gurang word for turtle when the festival was first announced, an event that supposedly sought to showcase the region's indigenous heritage, native turtles, culture and art.

Taribelang Cultural Aboriginal Corporation (TCAC)'s Byron Broome said the word Milbi was a word for freshwater turtles in the Taribelang Bunda language.

"In the language of this Country, which is Taribelang Bunda and has been for 70,000 years, the word for saltwater turtle, which is the native turtle, is Mee-bar," Mr Broome said.

""So if the turtles we are honouring here are saltwater, why is the wrong name being used?"

TCAC, Taribelandg Bunda traditional owners and elders claim they had voiced their concerns with the council on three separate occasions.

Mr Broome said TCAC were offered 'a few minutes' at the official opening of the ceremony to discuss the issue, but he declined.

"But what difference will that make? The name Milbi is wrong and it has to be fixed this year, for the first event. It needs to be the Mee-bar Festival," he said.

"I have been asked to take part in this festival to deliver indigenous culture, but I wouldn't feel comfortable in it right now because of this confusion."

Mr Broome said he delivers culture education in schools and the native animals with language is one of the biggest points of interest for the next generation.

"The difference between Mee-bar and Milbi is made quite clear. This is our country's language and it belongs to this region. It must be honoured," Mr Broome said.

"I am getting phone calls from schools who are asking questions because of this confusion.

"We have to keep cultural education real and council needs to be culturally responsive."

CQ Language Centre worked with Council to develop the Milbi Festival name, choosing an engaging word that connects with the theme to celebrate the region's turtles.

This name coincides with the 2019 focus as the International Year of Indigenous Languages.

While there are many different language groups with different words for various turtle species within the region, the name Milbi recognises the thousands of generations of people on this place we now call home.

Council pays respect to the Taribelang Bunda, Gooreng Gooreng, Gurang and Bailai people of our region.