About time we see tough laws on emergency assaults

"ABOUT TIME”.

Those were the first two words to spring to mind when I was told of the LNP's new hardline stance against anyone who assaults an emergency worker.

If the LNP wins the next election, we will see mandatory jail sentences for anyone found guilty of these despicable acts.

And too right.

There is no excuse to throw a punch or spit at anyone, let alone a police officer, paramedic or firefighter.

These men and women are our community's real life heroes.

They have to deal with enough misery and trauma in their line of work on a day-to-day basis where they don't need the added pressure of worrying whether they will be assaulted.

For far too long society has seen headlines in newspapers and online telling stories of those handed only fines or probation for spitting on or hurting emergency workers.

It is hard to see how anyone could have an issue with this proposed law change.

Pretty simple, you won't end up in jail if you're a civilised and respectful human being.