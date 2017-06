WE can expect above average minimum temperatures on the Fraser Coast this week.

The long-term average minimum for Hervey Bay is 12 degrees, according to weatherzone.com.

Minimums dropped to 13 degrees in the Bay on Tuesday and 11 degrees in Maryborough.

The long-term average minimum for the Heritage City is 10.3 degrees.

Maryborough's coldest day so far this year was 3.4 degrees on June 7.

Hervey Bay dropped to 5.2 degress on June 8.

We could see possible showers across the region this week.