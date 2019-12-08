Menu
Absence of popular Christmas event did not dull festive spirit

4th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Well, did you all tick the box of peace, cheer and goodwill to all? It was a festive season with a difference and one of change to adapt to in life.

In saying that, while the city did not experience the normal Christmas Wonderland of Lights in the gardens, we did experience a new way to enjoy the lights and Christmas joy.

The extra lights and decorations around the CBD added to the festivities, as did the involvement from business windows, and on a few occasions in December the corner of Margaret and Ruthven St was a buzz with families enjoying the walks around the CBD and no doubt the treats from the well-known ice creamery Gelatissimo.

Thanks to the TR and members of the Christmas Wonderland team who contributed to the extra spirit of Christmas and with a gold star the wonderful work of John Rowe and Rowes, Russell St, for the special animated story that so many families lined up to enjoy.

Toowoomba felt like Christmas.

BARB McGOVERN, Toowoomba

