Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REFORM TROUBLES: Fears of over-regulation in the commercial fishing industry have been raised after the State Government proposed new reforms for the industry on Wednesday.
REFORM TROUBLES: Fears of over-regulation in the commercial fishing industry have been raised after the State Government proposed new reforms for the industry on Wednesday. Blake Antrobus
News

'Absolute disaster': Ex-fisher blasts proposed state reforms

Blake Antrobus
by
11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"IT WILL kill the commercial fishermen.”

That was the grim warning from ex-commercial fisherman Phillip Reid when he heard about the State Government's planned fishing reforms.

The proposal, unveiled by Fisheries Minister Mark Furner yesterday, has widened the divide between the commercial and recreational fishers who call the Fraser Coast home.

Mr Reid, who spent some time catching scallops in Hervey Bay's waters over his 30 year career, said his main concern was the the closures that could take place and the risk of over-regulation for commercial operators.

"Now there's 300 boats on the coast, you create massive closures (and) all you're creating is pulse fishing,” Mr Reid told the Chronicle.

"I've seen 100 trawlers trying to trawl around in a football field.

"It's disgusting, but they only do it because they're forced to.”

Mr Reid said the reforms would mean commercial fishermen would be "too regulated” and would make things more expensive coupled with fuel prices and vessel monitoring systems (VMS).

"It's an absolute disaster,” he said.

"I'm semi-okay with the zoning side of things, to a point.

"The problem I find with the zoning... is that it's the boat history that creates the licence and the area where you will be, but it's the skipper.”

Some recreational fishers have also voiced their concerns about the proposal.

Paul Hunter, a recreational fisherman in Hervey Bay, said he couldn't see any changes happening with the industry in the near future and the area was "very overfished”.

"It should have been zoned before the closures,” Mr Hunter said.

Poona fisherman Stan Ray said there was not enough information about the reforms available yesterday.

"The status quo is sustainable, we have good and lean years... (but) a lot of us don't know what's going on,” he said.

angler fcfishing fishing fraser coast hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Second coast fire in 48 hrs for hero crews

    premium_icon GALLERY: Second coast fire in 48 hrs for hero crews

    News Gary Kelly used the excess water from filling up his fire truck's hose to wipe some of the soot from his face

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:56 AM
    Planting cultural seeds at Bay centre

    Planting cultural seeds at Bay centre

    News Have you booked your tickets?

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:10 AM
    Drink driver rammed Learner driver in a road trip from hell

    premium_icon Drink driver rammed Learner driver in a road trip from hell

    News He has been disqualified for two years.

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    Planned fishing restrictions met with mixed reactions

    premium_icon Planned fishing restrictions met with mixed reactions

    News The reform has reinforced the divide between fishermen in the region

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

    Local Partners