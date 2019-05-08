ABUSE: Number of Wide Bay hospital assaults dropping

DRUGS and alcohol are behind many of the verbal and physical assaults at Fraser Coast hospitals.

Medical conditions that leave people disorientated or confused, such as dementia, could also lead to violence, Hervey Bay physician and emergency staff specialist Jane Chaplin told the Chronicle.

But the good news is that there has been a significant reduction in the number of assaults reported on hospital staff across the Wide Bay.

From July 1, 2018 to March 31, 72 assaults were reported, compared to 133 in the same period of the previous year.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said there was a "zero-tolerance approach to violence and aggression in our workplaces".

"This improvement coincides with our work to educate and train our key front-line staff on our strengthened procedures for dealing with difficult or aggressive patients," she said.

"This training includes the early identification of potential issues, selecting appropriate control measures and steps to manage patient behaviours, and techniques to de-escalate and manage occupational violence situations.

"Our line managers also continue to support staff by providing further options for training and measures to minimise exposure to assaults in the workplace.

"Our employees often work in challenging circumstances and high-pressure environments, but that doesn't excuse violent or aggressive behaviour.

"Recently, WBHHS engaged with the Queensland Occupational Violence Strategy Unit on further improvements in occupational violence management and training, and is awaiting final release of this information.

"Work is also progressing on a review of safety and security across the Fraser Coast that will further support improvements for our staff safety."