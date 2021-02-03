Abuser breaches DVO then sits beside victim in Gympie court

A 25yo father freed from jail four days earlier, has been convicted of breaching a DVO taken out by his ex partner twice in a matter of days. Picture: File

Just four days after being released from custody, a 25-year-old man living in Gympie breached a domestic violence order by sitting in court with the woman who took out the DVO, and then seeing her again days later.

The father of one, who grew up in Brisbane, said the woman had contacted his brother saying an application for a variation of the protection order was being heard in court and he needed to attend.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the defendant had received no documentation or notice from the court or police, but attended court on January 25 anyway.

"The aggrieved later told him only criminal matters were to be heard but she wanted him to come in for her case, in case she was sentenced to imprisonment, so he could drive her car home," Sergeant Campbell said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan pointed out that the defendant was disqualified from driving and would be breaking the law if he did drive her car home.

While the defendant and the aggrieved were sitting together in the courtroom, police prosecutor Michael Phillips noticed but couldn't take action during the proceedings.

Six days later, on January 31, police saw the man walking alongside his ex partner and he claimed he just saw her walking her dog and approached her.

Sgt Campbell said the defendant, who pleaded guilty to the two breaches, had previous breaches and a lengthy criminal and traffic history.

"This defendant is not somebody who has shown any intention of obeying what he is supposed to do," she said.

"He has shown not only contempt of court by not obeying the domestic violence order in general but other contempt of the court by attending at the court and sitting, contrary to his order, next to the aggrieved in front of your honour.

"It just shows that he's got no respect."

Mr Callaghan agreed and said if the ex partner wanted to see him she would put in an application to change the protection order.

"You've really got to comply with court orders. We've got to have everyone complying with court orders because if we don't we'll end up with survival of the fittest and in that scenario, you don't survive," Mr Callaghan said.

The man was sentenced to three months jail, suspended for 18 months.

