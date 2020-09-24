Abusing hotel staff while drunk lands man before court

BECOMING abusive towards staff at a Maryborough hotel landed one man in big trouble.

Darren George Connell pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to being drunk or disorderly in a licenced premises and obstructing police.

The court heard he was at the Carriers Arms Hotel when he tried to get money out of the ATM machine.

When it declined, he became abusive towards staff and was escorted from the premises.

Outside his bad behaviour continued and police were called.

He left the scene but was later located by the police at the Old Sydney Hotel.

When he was asked to change clothing back at the police watch house because his pants had a drawstring, he refused, the court heard.

Connell accepted he had made mistakes and consumed too much alcohol sometimes, the court heard.

He was now working full-time for the council, the court was told.

Connell was fined $800 and convictions were recorded.