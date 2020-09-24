Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Abusing hotel staff while drunk lands man before court

Carlie Walker
24th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BECOMING abusive towards staff at a Maryborough hotel landed one man in big trouble.

Darren George Connell pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to being drunk or disorderly in a licenced premises and obstructing police.

The court heard he was at the Carriers Arms Hotel when he tried to get money out of the ATM machine.

When it declined, he became abusive towards staff and was escorted from the premises.

Outside his bad behaviour continued and police were called.

He left the scene but was later located by the police at the Old Sydney Hotel.

When he was asked to change clothing back at the police watch house because his pants had a drawstring, he refused, the court heard.

Connell accepted he had made mistakes and consumed too much alcohol sometimes, the court heard.

He was now working full-time for the council, the court was told.

Connell was fined $800 and convictions were recorded.

More Stories

fccourt fcpolice hotel maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The truth about working from home in Queensland

        Premium Content The truth about working from home in Queensland

        News Queenslanders want mix of working from home and office

        Treasurer’s questions cut deep ahead of election

        Premium Content Treasurer’s questions cut deep ahead of election

        News Queensland Labor questions the opposition over unfunded promises.