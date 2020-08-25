Abusive man wakes partner, calls her ‘horrible’ names

A WOMAN was awakened by the sound of yelling when her abusive partner came into her bedroom after having a few drinks.

Accusing her of "using him", the man proceeded to call her names, including "mutt, d**khead" and "c**t".

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the order specified the man must be of good behaviour towards his partner and their children.

On January 17, the man became abusive.

The couple had been out to dinner with one of their children before they returned to their home.

The man was drinking bourbon in the lounge room while the woman went to sleep in the bedroom.

She was woken when he entered the bedroom, yelling and calling her crude names.

He accused the woman of "using me over dinner".

He yelled "you will regret this" before driving away from the home.

The woman called police to report the incident.

The court heard the man had no criminal history.

He had been drinking but was also on medication for depression and anxiety, which exacerbated the effect of the alcohol, the court was told.

He was regretful of his actions and had simply drunk too much, the court heard.

He was working as a landscaper and had found employment despite the current pandemic.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said the man had woken his partner while yelling and had called her horrible names.

"If you're asked to leave, just go," he said.

The man was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.