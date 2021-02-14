Menu
The man sent abusive texts and voice messages.
Abusive texts, voice messages, sent to former partner

Carlie Walker
14th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
A man left abusive voice messages and sent dozens of texts to his former partner accusing her of infidelity and calling her a “maggot” and a “s--t”.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to six counts of contravening a domestic violence order when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The court heard the man, 34, was only allowed to contact his former partner to discuss their child and finances.

But messages that were initially about their child escalated to texts accusing her of being with another man, calling her a s--t and a “filthy liar”.

The man contacted her on blocked numbers and left messages shouting and swearing at her, including calling her a “piece of s--t”.

Contacting her through Facebook messenger, the abuse continued, with the man calling her a “dropkick” and a dickhead”.

The court heard the man shared a two-year-old child with the woman and he was currently not seeing the child.

He was upset and frustrated over the situation, the court heard.

The man was going through the proper channels now to secure time with his child.

The man had no prior criminal history.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and no convictions were recorded.

fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

