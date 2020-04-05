Academic calls for homeschooling wellbeing

DOCTOR Alison Willis of the University of Sunshine Coast has called on parents to prioritise relationships over covering the school curriculum from home.

The education expert has urged parents to “take the pressure off” themselves and their children while home schooling.

Dr Willis said when students were stressed, they did not learn and during the coronavirus crisis, it was important for students to maintain their mental wellbeing.

“I think parents are feeling that strain and I think a lot of parents just want the best for their children, so they are wanting to make sure that nothing is dropped,” she said.

However, she said parents needed to ensure they did not have unrealistic expectations during these unusual times.

“It’s still important, though, to keep our youngest children reading and keep them still engaged in basic literacy and numeracy, even if it’s just through play,” she said.

“If they are at high school, if we can keep them creating content, about as much content as they consume, that would be great.”

Dr Willis said senior high school students would feel the brunt of the challenges, ­because these students might not have access to learning resources normally available.

She said teachers also had their own challenges during these tough times, especially adapting to online learning.

She encouraged students to thank their teachers and parents during the current crisis.