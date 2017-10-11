29°
A'Cappella singers hit high note with funding grant

Fraser Coast councillor David Lewis (centre) congratulates the Soundwaves Aâ€™Cappella singers on being awarded a Regional Arts Development Fund grant. Pictured (l-r) are Rhonda Tearle, Katie Aldridge, Jeanette Allan, councillor David Lewis, Brenda Gordon, Lynette Nugent and Joy Dougherty.
Blake Antrobus
by

A NEW funding grant for Hervey Bay's A'Cappella group will allow them to run advanced vocal and performance workshops.

The $2,600 grant through the Regional Arts Development Fund will fund the employment of accredited vocal coach Cath Gordon to run the workshop series with the Soundwaves A'Cappella Ensemble.

Soundwaves representative Joy Dougherty said the grant would allow the group to give back to the community with more local appearances.

"To get the council's approval for the grant within a week of gaining the Sweet Adelines accreditation we've been seeking for some years is absolutely wonderful,” Ms Dougherty said.

"This grant will enable us to compete at national level.”

Ms Dougherty said Soundwaves A'Cappella aims to positively impact on women's lives and help them to find their voices, build confidence and develop leadership skills.

Culture and arts councillor David Lewis said the grant would help raise the groups standards and confidence.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
