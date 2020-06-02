Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

ACCC toughens position on Qantas’ Alliance stake

2nd Jun 2020 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The competition watchdog has toughened its position in relation to Qantas's 19.9 per cent stake in smaller airline Alliance, warning the carrier it will enforce the law against any anti-competitive behaviour.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission provided an update on Monday on the now 16-month investigation in response to queries from various stakeholders.

The ACCC said with the aviation industry in a state of major upheaval, it was now more than ever concerned that competition by smaller airlines was not hindered.

Qantas bought the stake in Alliance on February 1, 2019, and flagged its intention to eventually take over the "well-managed" Brisbane-based operator.

The acquisition sparked the ACCC's interest due to the fact it was completed without seeking clearance from the watchdog.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

More Stories

accc alliance qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Steven Miles has defended the handling of the death of Nathan Turner, saying he’d rather be criticised “for acting too quickly rather than the alternative”.

        Patient suffers 'significant' injury after bicycle crash

        premium_icon Patient suffers 'significant' injury after bicycle crash

        News One patient was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital

        Reading, riding, recreation back on agenda for Coast

        premium_icon Reading, riding, recreation back on agenda for Coast

        News Council facilities reopen as restrictions ease

        M’boro State High School nominated for six awards

        premium_icon M’boro State High School nominated for six awards

        News It is the only school on the Fraser Coast that has been nominated