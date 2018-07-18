Accelerator program to rev up local businesses

ATAR came under fire earlier this week in a paper released by the Mitchell Institute at Victoria Univer­sity.

A BUSINESS guru will join forces with Fraser Coast innovation hub BerWin to help rev up successful local businesses.

John Hemphill, director of Voyager Strategies, will deliver a three-hour business accelerator clinic in conjunction with Berwin over August 1-2 at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

The clinics will introduce attendees to new ways of thinking about business growth and offer the opportunity to enter an online mentoring program over four months to expand the business. Berwin co-founder Glen Winney said the program was designed to introduce people to the workshops and give them an understanding of how best to expand their business.

"It's something that we feel is the best way to grow local economy, by helping establish these businesses and making them stronger, more profitable and attract more employees," Mr Winney said.

"We're targeting businesses that are doing well and want to grow." The sessions will be held at the Neighbourhood Centre from 8am-11am on August 1-2. Tickets are $15, which includes light refreshments. Call 0408 721 122 to book in your business.