Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ATAR came under fire earlier this week in a paper released by the Mitchell Institute at Victoria Univer­sity.
ATAR came under fire earlier this week in a paper released by the Mitchell Institute at Victoria Univer­sity.
News

Accelerator program to rev up local businesses

Blake Antrobus
by
18th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUSINESS guru will join forces with Fraser Coast innovation hub BerWin to help rev up successful local businesses.

John Hemphill, director of Voyager Strategies, will deliver a three-hour business accelerator clinic in conjunction with Berwin over August 1-2 at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

The clinics will introduce attendees to new ways of thinking about business growth and offer the opportunity to enter an online mentoring program over four months to expand the business. Berwin co-founder Glen Winney said the program was designed to introduce people to the workshops and give them an understanding of how best to expand their business.

"It's something that we feel is the best way to grow local economy, by helping establish these businesses and making them stronger, more profitable and attract more employees," Mr Winney said.

"We're targeting businesses that are doing well and want to grow." The sessions will be held at the Neighbourhood Centre from 8am-11am on August 1-2. Tickets are $15, which includes light refreshments. Call 0408 721 122 to book in your business.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Release of report on Tobruk sinking imminent

    premium_icon Release of report on Tobruk sinking imminent

    News A report will be submitted to the Queensland Government in a matter of days following a post-scuttling dive survey completed on the ex-HMAS Tobruk

    • 18th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Half of Bay's new residential estate already sold out

    premium_icon Half of Bay's new residential estate already sold out

    News About 150 lots are being developed over seven stages

    • 18th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    M'boro made me: Commando comes home for new gym opening

    premium_icon M'boro made me: Commando comes home for new gym opening

    News A premium health care gym is set to open at the end of the month

    • 18th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Our dancers Get The Beat

    premium_icon Our dancers Get The Beat

    News The finals will be held in September on the Sunshine Coast

    Local Partners