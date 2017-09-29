Accept the challenge to donate blood

EVERY year, Army, Navy, Air Force and Defence Public Servants across Australia compete to give the most blood donations and save the most lives.

Australian Red Cross Hervey Bay community relations officer Jacinta O'Brien said the Hervey Bay branch celebrated the launch of The Defence Challenge in style, with staff dressing up in defence gear.

"Last year, the combined services gave 6,991 donations, which saved up to 20,700 lives. This year, our target is 7,000 donations - and you can help us achieve it," Ms O'Brien said.

"Army provided us with the most donations last year, with 2638, Air Force had the highest percentage of donors, 7.9percent of staff members made a donation, and Navy had the highest donation growth on the previous year, a massive 38percent."

Ms O'Brien said the were now seeking more groups to join their Red25 blood donation program.

"We unite with workplaces, community groups, schools and universities around the Fraser Coast to save lives through blood donation," she said.

"For every one blood donation, saves three lives, so we keep a tally of the lives saved by each group."

From January 1 to July 30 this year, the Fraser Coast Red25 groups saved hundreds of lives, with Fraser Coast Regional Council topping the list at 198.

Ms O'Brien said those interested in joining the program could visit donateblood.com.au/red25

The Australian Red Cross dressed up in defence force gear at the Hervey Bay service on September 14. Other upcoming events include: