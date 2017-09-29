36°
Community

Accept the challenge to donate blood

Jenny Houlcroft, Trish Porter, Jacinta O'Brien, Karyn Farrant and Tracey Aherne.
Jenny Houlcroft, Trish Porter, Jacinta O'Brien, Karyn Farrant and Tracey Aherne. Contributed.
Emily Black
by

EVERY year, Army, Navy, Air Force and Defence Public Servants across Australia compete to give the most blood donations and save the most lives.

Australian Red Cross Hervey Bay community relations officer Jacinta O'Brien said the Hervey Bay branch celebrated the launch of The Defence Challenge in style, with staff dressing up in defence gear.

 

DRESS TO IMPRESS: Colleen Wilson, Karyn Farrant, Trish Porter, Andrea Buenen and Jenny Houlcroft and front Jacinta O'Brien dress up to raise awareness.
DRESS TO IMPRESS: Colleen Wilson, Karyn Farrant, Trish Porter, Andrea Buenen and Jenny Houlcroft and front Jacinta O'Brien dress up to raise awareness. Contributed.

"Last year, the combined services gave 6,991 donations, which saved up to 20,700 lives. This year, our target is 7,000 donations - and you can help us achieve it," Ms O'Brien said.

"Army provided us with the most donations last year, with 2638, Air Force had the highest percentage of donors, 7.9percent of staff members made a donation, and Navy had the highest donation growth on the previous year, a massive 38percent."

 

Karyn Farrant and Jacinta O'Brien.
Karyn Farrant and Jacinta O'Brien. Contributed.

Ms O'Brien said the were now seeking more groups to join their Red25 blood donation program.

"We unite with workplaces, community groups, schools and universities around the Fraser Coast to save lives through blood donation," she said.

 

Karyn Farrant & Jenny Houlcroft.
Karyn Farrant & Jenny Houlcroft. Contributed.

"For every one blood donation, saves three lives, so we keep a tally of the lives saved by each group."

From January 1 to July 30 this year, the Fraser Coast Red25 groups saved hundreds of lives, with Fraser Coast Regional Council topping the list at 198.

Ms O'Brien said those interested in joining the program could visit donateblood.com.au/red25

The Australian Red Cross dressed up in defence force gear at the Hervey Bay service on September 14. Other upcoming events include:

  • October 12-13: RED25 Corrective Services Challenge, dress up days, challenge runs from September 1 to December 15
  • November 9-10: RED25 Banks Challenge, dress up days, challenge runs from September 1 to December 15
  • Thursday, November 9: Hervey Bay Blood Donor Centre open day, from 9-11am

Topics:  donate donate blood fccommunity hervey bay hervey bay independent the indy

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Remembering fallen officers

Remembering fallen officers

It has been 26 years since Senior Constable Richard Whatman was handed his badge beginning his career as a police officer.

VIDEO: Motorist flees car seconds before it burst into flames

A car burned at Main St, Pialba.

Firefighters are currently responding to an incident.

Meet the 13yo who has a job and does his own banking

Matthew Bone is one of Westpac Hervey Bay's youngest bankers.

He rode his bike to the bank to set up his very own bank account.

Teen blows double legal limit

He was pulled over for a Random Breath Test.

Local Partners