Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt welcomed the announcement headspace services in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg will receive funding. Photo: File
News

Access to Bay mental health service to get easier

Stuart Fast
11th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
A VITAL mental health service in Hervey Bay will be better equipped thanks to Federal Government funding.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt welcomed the announcement that Hervey Bay’s headspace would share in a $24.2 million grant, aimed at reducing wait times and fast tracking access.

“This investment would ensure young Australians can get information, advice, understanding, counselling and treatment, when and where they need it,” Mr Pitt said.

“Headspace is somewhere young people can get professional help, peer support and feel comfortable enough to tackle their challenges in a way that is right for them.

“Headspace provides access to free or low cost youth-friendly, primary mental health services with a single entry point to holistic care in four key areas; mental health, related physical health, substance misuse, social and vocational support.”

Individual grants of up to $2 million will be awarded to headspace centres.

The headspace Demand Management and Enhancement Program is an investment of $152 million over seven years from 2018-19 by the Federal Government to reduce wait times at headspace services.

Minister for Health Greg Hunt said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on young Australians.

“One in four young Australians are affected by a mental health illness every year, and as we battle COVID-19 it’s more important than ever that we prioritise mental health,” Minister Hunt said.

headspace fraser coast hervey bay member for hinkler keith pitt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

