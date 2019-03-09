Accidental Bowls World Champion

LAWN BOWLS: Debra McGarry ready to roll one down the green.

Brendan Bowers

LAWN BOWLS: Burrum Heads lawn bowler Debra McGarry is a current world champion in a sport she only started playing eight years ago.

McGarry was involved in a serious accident which left her hospitalised and advised that she may never walk again.

The accident left McGarry with a broken neck and diagnosed as a quadriplegic from damage to her C5 and C6 vertebrae.

McGarry is still classed as a quadriplegic today.

McGarry looked the surgeon in the eye and told him that she goal was to walk out of the hospital.

Surgeons performed a discectomy on her neck, leaving her with movement and an opportunity to live a normal life.

Extensive rehabilitation followed, allowing McGarry to reach her goal of walking out of hospital.

Lawn bowls was part of her long term rehabilitation to assist with movement and mobility.

Being right-handed and having limited use of right side of her body, she decided to try bowling with her other hand.

"My right side is not good so I taught myself to bowl left-handed,” McGarry said.

McGarry found a love for a sport which was also helping her overcome her injuries.

"What I love about bowls is the camaraderie between competitors and being outdoors in the fresh air,” McGarry said.

Bowling in the B7 bowling disability class has seen McGarry selected in the Queensland team since 2014.

Selected to represent Australia in the 2015 World Championships in New Zealand is a highlight in her short sporting career.

Undefeated in her eight matches, McGarry became World Champion in the B7 class.

"To represent your state or country is a fabulous feeling. Who would have thought I could become a world champion after what I had been through,” McGarry said.

When questioned about what advice she gives to people facing challenges, she responded with a single mantra.

"No matter what happens, never give up.”