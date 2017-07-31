Accidents we now laugh at: crash into barbed wire fence

WE'VE all had one of those Australia's Funniest Home Videos style accidents we can laugh about now.

One of mine was when I crashed into a barbed wire fence in a billy cart.

It was a Christmas accident at the family farm when I was about 26.

Yes, 26.

Dad just fixed a billy cart with three wheels.

After a couple of festive brews, we all got amongst the action and decided to bring out the inner child with a ride down the dirt road.

Even the aunties jumped in and had a go.

Then it was my turn.

Let's just say I haven't ever been the best of drivers when it comes to the farm toys, but to my credit it wasn't the easiest thing to steer.

My cousin's daughter Toni decided to come along for the ride, sitting behind me.

We got off to a pretty good start but before I knew it I had lost control of the steering after hitting a bunch loose rocks on the wrong angle and instead of veering to the left, I managed to veer directly into a barbed wired fence on the right.

We were both screaming (myself more than Toni).

There was no way out of this one.

Toni managed to slow us down a little with her feet out of the cart digging into the grass.

Luckily we didn't hit the fence at an extreme speed and the barbs didn't spike my eyes - but geez it hurt.

Still to this day I have a few scars - one on my eyebrow (so close to the eye), my chest, neck and arm.

My dress was ripped up - but it did help protect some areas from the dangerous barbs.

I was crying and laughing all at once.

Luckily Toni didn't get hurt.

When I asked around the news room for other stories a guy on work experience - Corey Jones shared his story:

I was riding a child sized bike, hit a hole where a power pole had been and went flying over the handle bars.

All I remember after the jolt from hitting the hole is the feeling of flying and then rolling over and seeing the bike rolling towards me then I remember a damaged chest plate of the protective gear and a bruised chest.

I was told it had hit my chest and was going to fall on my face before my father caught up and pulled it off me.

I would like to know about an accident you can now laugh about. Comment below or email your story and a photo if you have one to amy.formosa@frasercosatchronicle.com.au